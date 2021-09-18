4 sentenced on felony charges in Jamestown

Sep. 18—Four Jamestown residents were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Christian Moore, 21, pleaded guilty to theft of property and unlawful entry into a vehicle, Class C felonies.

Moore was accused of taking fishing gear valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 and entering a vehicle with intent to commit a crime on Dec. 29.

Judge Cherie Clark sentenced Moore to one day in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for one day served. Moore was placed on 18 months supervised probation, ordered to perform 25 hours community service and pay $1,000 in restitution.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Shawn Opsahl, 27, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, serious injury, a Class C felony, and domestic violence, bodily injury, second or subsequent offense, a Class A misdemeanor.

Opsahl was accused of impeding the air and blood flow to the brain or lungs of a household member and willfully causing bodily injury to a household member with a previous conviction in 2018 on Aug. 2.

Clark sentenced Opsahl to 90 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 20 days served. Opsahl was placed on 18 months supervised probation.

A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in Jail and a $3,000 fine.

Monty Yellowbird, Jr., 37, Fort Yates, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to simple assault on a peace officer, a Class C felony, and preventing arrest and prohibited acts/controlled substance, Class A misdemeanors.

Yellowbird was accused of causing bodily injury to a Jamestown police officer, employed means requiring substantial force to effect an arrest and possessing methamphetamine on July 13.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Yellowbird to 47 days in jail with credit for 47 days served. He was placed on 12 months supervised probation and ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.

Anne Dodson, 24, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, Class A felonies, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and prohibited acts A/controlled substance, Class C felonies, possession of a controlled substance, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction.

Dodson was accused of possessing LSD, MDMA and alprazolam pills with intent to deliver within 300 feet of a school, and marijuana and cigarette wraps and pipes for use with marijuana on April 22.

LeFevre sentenced Dodson to 90 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for two days served. Dodson is allowed to serve the sentence through electronic home monitoring. Dodson was placed on 18 months supervised probation, ordered to complete 50 hours of community service. and assessed a $25 community service supervision fee, $900 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class A felony is punishable by 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine. An infraction is punishable by a fine of $1,000.