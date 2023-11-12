4 seriously injured, 1 dead after pair of shootings in Portsmouth

Several people in Portsmouth were sent to a hospital after a shooting near the city’s Westhaven neighborhood.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Commonwealth Avenue just after 11 p.m. Saturday night. At the scene, emergency services found four victims. Three have “serious” injuries, police said, and one has life-threatening injuries. While at the scene, police said officers heard “multiple shots” coming from a different area.

Portsmouth dispatch began receiving calls about 11:30 p.m. for a shooting in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, about 1.5 miles away. Police said a man was found dead at the scene.

At this time, police have not confirmed whether the shootings are related, and both are still under investigation. Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

