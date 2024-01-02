4 seriously injured after car crashes into West Side bus shelter: CFD
At least three people were injured, including two young boys, after a car caused a crash and hit a bus stop shelter Monday afternoon on the city's West Side.
At least three people were injured, including two young boys, after a car caused a crash and hit a bus stop shelter Monday afternoon on the city's West Side.
No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas face off in a powerhouse clash at the Sugar Bowl.
The Rams cut Brett Maher after just seven games earlier this season.
From fumbles to rumbles, here are the five plays that defined this year's Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl.
Michigan is playing for a national title.
A penalty, if called, would have given Alabama a first down.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
Nix broke Mac Jones' record as he threw five touchdowns and had just six incompletions.
The Eagles have lost four of their last five. They need a win and Cowboys loss to clinch the division
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
When the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets match up Monday in Houston, it’ll be the first meeting between the fourth and fifth picks in the recent draft, not including the occasionally bloody backyard battles the two engaged in for years.
Michigan will be playing for a national title.
One fan of this tool 'compares it to Dyson products,' though at just $66, it's a fraction of the price.
The Bengals were eliminated from the playoffs, while the Chiefs clinched the AFC West
Get a full-body cardio and strength training workout for the new year without leaving the house!
A 1993 Subaru Justy 4WD found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
Wall Street economists and market strategists entered 2023 expecting a recession and predicting unusually weak returns for stocks.
Mecum's Kissimmee auction in January 2024 will include a 1966 Ford GT40 MkI road car, one of only 30 such models, and restored by Porsche specialist RUF.
Get these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners for 40% off while you can.
Save as much as 55% on these fan favorites.