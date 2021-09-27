4 shot, 1 fatally, in Humboldt Park overnight; 17-year-old boy among those wounded

Four people were shot, including a 17-year-old boy, early Monday in Humboldt Park and one of the victims later died, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of North Ridgeway Avenue in Humboldt Park around 1:40 a.m., officials said. Four people had been standing on the sidewalk when someone in a “dark-colored sedan” shot at them, police said.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and he was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:15 a.m., according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The agency had not released his name or age early Monday.

A 17-year-old boy was among three people who were all shot at least once in their right leg. The teen was taken to Stroger in good condition, police said. A man, 24, also was reported to be in good condition at Stroger and a 39-year-old man was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

No arrests had been made and the shooting remained under investigation.

