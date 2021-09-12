4 shot, 1 fatally on South Side, police say

Four people were shot, one fatally, in a drive-by shooting on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Just after 5 p.m., the four people were standing outside by a parked vehicle in the 7900 block of South Escanaba Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood when someone in an SUV fired shots at them, police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the ankle and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition, police said. A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and also taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said. The shooting is under investigation.

