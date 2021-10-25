4 shot, 3 dead in weekend shootings in Chattanooga

Oct. 25—Four people were shot and three have died since Saturday, police say, in the latest in a series of violent shootings in Chattanooga. Those dead include Alfred Clarence Pitmon, Tawon Billups and D'Marquis Bell.

Pitmon, 48, was fatally shot early Monday in the 3200 block of Seventh Avenue, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.

Department spokesperson Jeremy Eames said the shooting took place at 1:34 a.m. Pitmon died at the scene, according to Eames.

Asked whether the Monday morning shooting was related to the two fatal shootings over the weekend in Chattanooga, Eames said investigators were still looking into it.

"Investigators are still working on everything," he said. "There's a lot to dig into."

On Sunday, police said they responded to 71 E. 16th Street at 11:41 p.m. after being told shots were fired in the area. According to a news press release, officers were notified that a man, 38, went to a local hospital via personal vehicle to receive treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators with the police department's violent crimes unit responded to begin an investigation and collect potential evidence from the scene.

"It was stated to investigators that the shooter exited a vehicle, fired multiple shots, then fled in the vehicle," department spokesperson Elisa Myzal said in a news release. "There are no suspect details to release at this time."

In a separate incident that took place on Saturday, police said authorities arrived at the 700 block of North Germantown Road just before 5 p.m. after receiving word that a person had been shot in the area. Upon arrival, officers found 21-year-old Tawon Billups suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency services later pronounced Billups dead at the scene.

On Sunday morning, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue. When authorities arrived on the scene, they found 25-year-old D'Marquis Bell suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to police.

All four shootings come during what has already been a violent year in Chattanooga.

Nearly two weeks ago, local leaders and community members gathered at the Westside Softball Field to call for justice in the face of violence and to honor the lives of 37-year-old Labrecia Dews and 21-year-old Keniqua Hughes, who died earlier this year in a fatal shooting involving five other victims. Before that, on Sept. 27, law enforcement, city officials and residents gathered on Grove Street to honor Dews, Hughes and 21-year-old Jailen Wofford, who was fatally shot on Campbell Street on Sept. 25.

At each event, there were calls for justice for the lives lost and the families who continue to live without their loved ones by their side.

State Rep. Yusuf Hakeem, D-Chattanooga, was present at the Grove Street Justice Rally on Oct. 16 and encouraged anyone with information about the shooting that ended Dews' and Hughes' lives to come forward.

"Talking about justice isn't enough. We have to be willing to give of ourselves," Hakeem said. "Somebody needs to come forward with what they know so that we can start the real process of justice. That is the first step. Make the first step."

Chattanooga police are still looking for those responsible for the Grove Street shooting and are now asking anyone with information about the four other shootings that occurred in Chattanooga this past weekend to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip through the Chattanooga Police Department's mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

