Four people were injured after an argument escalated into a shooting Wednesday evening in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in an alley near Sixth Avenue and 11th Street South.

Four people are being treated for gunshot wounds at the hospital, according to police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, but police said the scene is secure and there is no ongoing threat to public.

This is a developing story. Check back at sctimes.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: 4 shot after argument leads to gunfire in St. Cloud