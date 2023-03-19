4 shot in Chicago restaurant Saturday night, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago Police responded to a shooting at a South Shore restaurant where three men and one woman were shot Saturday night.

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, three armed men exited a vehicle, walked up to the restaurant and opened fire from outside around 9 p.m. Police were seen outside of Kennedy Fish & Chicken at 2425 E. 72nd St.

A 29-year-old male was shot in the thigh and was sent to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 32-year-old male was shot in the leg and was sent to Jackson Park Hospital. A 29-year-old male was shot in the leg and was sent to UChicago. A 29-year-old female was grazed at the ear and was sent to UChicago.

Police said the victims were listed in good condition, and no one is in custody for the shooting.

A prior fatal shooting took place outside of Kennedy Fish & Chicken in March of 2016. Brian Barlow, 31, was shot dead outside of the restaurant.

