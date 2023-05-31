4 shot in Englewood neighborhood Tuesday night, police say

Two men are in critical condition after four people were shot in the Englewood neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

A group of people were on the sidewalk on the 7000 block of South Halsted Street when at 8:35 p.m. someone began shooting in their direction from inside a grey Durango SUV.

A 36-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the head was transported to UChicago Medicine by the fire department. He was last listed in critical condition.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and abdomen and paramedics also transported him to UChicago Medicine in critical condition. A 43-year-old man was shot in the left leg twice and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A woman suffered a graze wound to the arm and refused medical attention, leaving the scene. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday night and Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.

