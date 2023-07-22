4 shot near Glendale hotel at Westgate, 3 arrested

Side view of a Glendale police vehicle.

An early morning shooting on Saturday in Glendale left four injured and led to the arrest of three.

Around 2:11 a.m., multiple officers were at Westgate Entertainment District in the area of West Glendale Avenue and North 91st Avenue when gunshots were heard in a parking just north of the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa, according to Glendale police. Officers responded and a suspect was seen getting into a vehicle and fleeing, while four gunshot victims were located and taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The suspect's vehicle was stopped on Loop 101 near Bell Road, police said. The male suspect and two females involved were taken into custody without incident, according to police.

The police provided no other information.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 4 shot near Westgate hotel in Glendale, 3 arrested