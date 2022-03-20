4 shot on Sixth Street early Sunday during SXSW; no critical injuries, police say

Austin Police Department

Four people were shot and injured on Sixth Street in downtown Austin early Sunday on the last day of South by Southwest — which drew thousands downtown with its return of in-person events in two years.

No one was critically hurt, but all four victims were hospitalized, officials said. A suspect is in custody, but police did not say who they detained or whether anyone had been charged.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to a "shots fired" call at Sixth and Trinity streets. As police swarmed the scene, the city of Austin issued an alert on social media, encouraging people to immediately but calmly clear the area.

There is an emergency near 6th and Trinity. Calmly leave the area now and follow instructions from uniformed emergency responders. Stay away until further notice.

First responders took the victims to a "casualty collection point," then by ambulance to a local trauma center, Austin-Travis County EMS officials said.

By 7 a.m. Sunday, officers had cleared the scene.

The casualty collection point — in the 200 block of East Fifth Street — was a staffed base created to address any medical emergencies during large festivals and events downtown, said Capt. Darren Noak, spokesman for Austin-Travis County EMS. It had been active for the duration of SXSW.

A shooting occurred in the same area in June, when at least one gunman opened fire, killing one man who was a tourist from Michigan and injuring 13 other people.

In July, another shooting on Sixth Street left two women injured. A third shooting happened weeks later, and 22-year-old Dyvyne Ware died after he was shot at Sixth and Neches streets, according to police.

Earlier this month, Police Chief Joseph Chacon told CBS Austin that detectives and specialized officers would be pulled off their regular assignments to patrol the festival downtown.

Austin's safety plan for Sixth Street nightlife

The mass shooting in June raised concerns after paramedics said they could not navigate their vehicles through the crowds to attend to those who were injured. Some police officers drove victims to the hospital in patrol cars.

Council Member Kathie Tovo, who represents the downtown district, sponsored a safety plan for the entertainment district. The plan, which was approved last summer, required medics to establish a staging area to respond to injuries. It also threatened legal action against bars where there have been repeated acts of violence.

The plan also created an interdepartmental safety team, added street lighting and crafted a plan with the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission to curb underage drinking. The Austin City Council also directed the city manager's office to work with bars to encourage written safety plans, training for door staff and increased communication with the Austin Police Department.

Police continue to investigate Sunday's shooting. Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477 to receive a reward of up to $1,000 for information.

