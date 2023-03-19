4 shot in South Shore restaurant Saturday night, police say

Chicago Police responded to a shooting at a South Shore restaurant in the 2400 block of E. 72nd St., where three men and one woman were shot Saturday night.

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, three armed men exited a vehicle, walked up to the restaurant and opened fire from outside around 9 p.m. Police were seen outside of Kennedy Fish & Chicken at 2425 E. 72nd St.

A 29-year-old male was shot in the thigh and was sent to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 32-year-old male was shot in the leg and was sent to Jackson Park Hospital. A 29-year-old male was shot in the leg and was sent to UChicago. A 29-year-old female was grazed at the ear and was sent to UChicago.

Police said the victims were listed in good condition, and no one is in custody for the shooting.

A prior fatal shooting took place outside of Kennedy Fish & Chicken in March of 2016. 31-year-old Brian Barlow was shot dead outside of the restaurant.