4 siblings killed in wrong-way collision, Wisconsin cops say. ‘Our children are gone’

Four siblings in Wisconsin died after a pickup truck driving on the wrong side of the road collided with their SUV, officials and news outlets reported.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was called around 9:15 p.m. Dec. 16 about a pickup truck traveling westbound in an eastbound lane in Weyauwega, according to a news release.

The pickup truck crashed head-on into an SUV with four people inside, deputies said.

Daniel Gonzalez, 25; Fabian Gonzalez, 23; Lilian Gonzalez, 14; and Daniela Gonzalez, 9, were identified as the four siblings inside the SUV, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WLUK.

Officials say three of the four siblings were pronounced dead at the scene. Daniel Gonzalez was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to the complaint.

“How can I explain to my wife that all our children are gone?” Kurt Schilling told WBAY.

The siblings’ mother, Paulina Gonzalez-Medina, told the outlet she is heartbroken and her children’s memory will always be with her.

Scott Farmer, 47, has been charged with four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (fifth or sixth offense) and operating a vehicle while revoked causing death, according to the criminal complaint.

When officials questioned Farmer after the crash, he told them, “I just spun out,” the complaint said. When asked if he hit anyone, he said “I didn’t hit anybody.” When asked how much he had to drink, he said, “a lot,” officials said.

Officials said they found an open bottle of vodka in the pickup truck. Farmer had four previous OWI convictions and was restricted to a .02 blood alcohol content limit, officials said.

Weyauwega is about 65 miles southwest of Green Bay.

