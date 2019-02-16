4 Signs You Have a Bad 401(k) Plan and What You Can Do About It

Most people think of a 401(k) as a smart place to invest their money, and it can be. But it can also be a poor choice if your 401(k) restricts your savings' growth by charging high fees or offering few investment products for you to choose from.

Before handing over your hard-earned cash, you need to evaluate your 401(k) plan thoroughly to make sure that it doesn't come with any unpleasant surprises. These four red flags can be an indication that your 401(k) is a poor vehicle for your retirement savings. If it turns out your 401(k) is a stinker, don't worry; We'll also give advice on how to save your retirement dollars, instead.

1. Few investment options

401(k)s usually have a limited number of investment options pre-selected by your employer. The average plan offers eight to 12 investment products, but some plans may only offer three. These are typically mutual funds, but some companies may also offer company stock and variable annuities. More investment choices are usually better because you have more freedom to decide how you want to invest your money and it is easier to tailor your portfolio to your needs. If you only have a few choices and none of them line up well with your investing goals, your retirement savings may not grow as quickly as you'd like.

If your 401(k) only offers a handful of investment products, you can talk to your employer and request that they give you more options to choose from, but they are under no obligation to comply. You could also open an IRA instead of or in addition to your 401(k). IRAs offer a much wider variety of investment products, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and more, so it's easy to build a custom portfolio that aligns with your goals and risk tolerance.

There are two types of IRAs: Roth and traditional. Traditional IRAs are tax-deferred, like 401(k)s, so any contributions will reduce your taxable income in the current year, but then you'll pay taxes on your distributions in retirement. While 401(k) contributions are taken out of your paycheck before being taxed, traditional IRA contributions are taxed in your paycheck, but then you write off these contributions when you file your taxes for the year. Tax-deferred accounts are best if you believe you'll be in a lower income tax bracket in retirement than you are today. Contributions to Roth accounts, on the other hand, do not lower your taxable income that year, but then you don't have to pay taxes on distributions in retirement. They're a better choice if you think you're in a lower income tax bracket now than you will be in retirement.





It's worth noting that IRAs have a much lower contribution limit than 401(k)s -- $6,000 in 2019 for IRAs compared to $19,000 for 401(k)s ($7,000 and $25,000, respectively, for adults 50 and older). If you plan to make large contributions to your retirement accounts, it's still a good idea to use your 401(k), even if you don't like its investment choices. You can contribute to your IRA first to take advantage of the wider range of investment products and then put any extra in your 401(k) to take advantage of the tax-deferred growth.

2. High fees

All 401(k) plans charge fees to cover your account's investment and administrative costs. Many people don't realize this because they never receive a bill for the charges because the money is taken directly out of your 401(k) each year. You can figure out how much you're paying in 401(k) fees by reviewing your plan summary or by looking at the prospectus for your investment products.