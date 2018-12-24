4 Signs You Might Be Allergic to Sugar

Have you ever had a painful stomach ache or felt lethargic and icky after eating something sugary? You’re not only one. But are those symptoms of a sugar allergy or something else?

In many cases, feeling crappy post-sweets is really just a “sugar hangover” that happens if you eat a ton of sugar, thanks to how loads of it at once can make your blood sugar spike, then crash and burn. But some people are super sensitive to even a smaller amount of the sweet stuff.

Yep, you can you be intolerant to sugar—or even have a real sugar allergy, in very rare cases. It sounds extreme, but different types of sugar can definitely affect people, experts say. “Sugar as a substance has a real impact on people, psychologically and physically,” New York City-based registered dietitian Jessica Cording tells SELF.

And there are actual symptoms of a sugar allergy or intolerance, so keep reading to learn the signs to watch out for.

Symptoms of a sugar allergy will typically show up immediately.

People with a true sugar allergy would usually have immediate physical symptoms that are similar to those of other food allergies. According to certified dietitian-nutritionist Lisa Moskovitz, R.D., CEO of NY Nutrition Group, those symptoms include:

Cramping Diarrhea Skin rash Itchy mouth

But there’s a difference between a food allergy and a food intolerance.

Everyone has certain foods that just don’t sit right with them, or that cause not-so-desirable symptoms like indigestion, bloating, or cramping. But that doesn’t necessarily mean you have a true allergy to that food or ingredient. And while some people use the terms interchangeably, a food allergy and a food intolerance are actually two different things. Here’s the difference:

Food allergy: This is a reaction that occurs when your immune system overreacts to a food protein, thinking that it’s a harmful substance, Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) explains.

Symptoms of a food allergy can range from mild to life-threatening, FARE says, and can include:

Hives Abdominal pain or cramping Diarrhea Sneezing Trouble breathing Anaphylaxis

Food intolerance: Having an intolerance to a food or ingredient means that you have trouble digesting whatever that food is. In general, a food intolerance causes digestive issues, and the symptoms are not as severe as those of a food allergy, the Mayo Clinic says.

There are a variety of reasons that you could be intolerant to a particular food. Sometimes, it’s a result of your body not producing an enzyme necessary to break that food down (e.g. if you’re lactose intolerant, you lack the enzyme lactase that’s needed to break down lactose, the sugar in milk). Other times, it has to do with an underlying health condition, like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), or even stress or anxiety, the Mayo Clinic says.

According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI), symptoms of a food intolerance include:

Intestinal gas Bloating Abdominal pain Diarrhea

It’s easy to confuse the two because the symptoms can overlap (e.g. diarrhea, abdominal pain). But a major difference is that food intolerances are not the result of an immune system dysfunction. What’s more, people with food intolerances may be able to have a small amount of the food without any issues (or they can take something to help aid digestion), whereas with an allergy, you generally can’t have any of the food allergen.

It’s more common to have a sugar intolerance than a sugar allergy.

People are usually intolerant to certain types of sugars, rather than all sugars, says Moskovitz. Those with a sugar intolerance may just have the gastrointestinal symptoms mentioned above, possibly in addition to fatigue, some time after eating the sugars they are sensitive to, she adds.

These are the main types of sugar that may cause intolerance or sensitivity.

Fructose

Fructose is naturally found in foods like fruits, some veggies, honey, and some fruit juices, the Mayo Clinic says. It’s also in table sugar as well as high-fructose corn syrup.

Lactose

This is a sugar that’s found in milk and other dairy products. If you’re lactose intolerant, you can’t properly digest lactose, so you end up with those unwanted GI issues. (Reminder: This is not the same thing as a milk allergy, which means your immune system has a response to the proteins in milk.)

Sucrose

Sucrose is derived from sugarcane and is the type that makes up table sugar.

Sugar alcohols