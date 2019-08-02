How to Spot the Symptoms of Thyroid Cancer, the Fastest Growing Cancer in the U.S.

From Prevention

As women, we know getting screened for cancer is important. Every year, we schedule our mammograms to check for breast cancer, and we sync up with our dermatologists to make sure we don’t have any troublesome moles. But there’s one cancer on the rise in women that we might not be paying quite as much attention to: thyroid cancer.

“Thyroid cancer is an abnormal growth of thyroid cells that has the potential to spread to other parts of the body,” says Kyle Zanocco, MD , an endocrine surgeon and assistant professor of surgery at UCLA Health. Thyroid cancer occurs when thyroid cells—which make up the butterfly-shaped gland that sits below your voice box—acquire genetic mutations that lead to an uncontrolled growth, says Dr. Zanocco.

The condition is especially common in women, who are three times more likely to develop thyroid cancer than men. While the disease can be found in any gender at any age, it’s most frequently found in women in their 40s and 50s, says Dr. Zanocco.

Experts don’t know why thyroid cancer strikes more women, but there are theories. “Before puberty, thyroid cancer is seen evenly distributed in boys and girls, and we only see the proportion of women increasing after puberty,” says R. Michael Tuttle, MD , an endocrinologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center who specializes in thyroid cancer. “So it likely has something to do with the female hormones, but no one is really sure.”

We do know, however, that thyroid cancer is the most rapidly increasing cancer within the U.S., having tripled in the past three decades, according to the American Cancer Society. But don’t let that number worry you just yet: Data suggests that the uptick is due to “incidental detection,” meaning the cancer was found during another medical procedure, like a regular physical exam or neck imaging studies to check for artery blockages, says Ralph P. Tufano, MD , professor of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

So although the incidence of thyroid cancer has definitely gone up, experts are now trying to determine whether that increase is due to over-diagnosis or a true increase in the disease itself. This is important because the various forms of thyroid cancer fall on a very wide spectrum.



What are the types of thyroid cancer?

Photo credit: magicmine - Getty Images More

Differentiated thyroid cancer (which is further broken down into subtypes of papillary, follicular, or Hurthle cell carcinoma) accounts for well over 90 percent of thyroid cancers. It develops in the cells of the thyroid that are responsible for the usual functions of the thyroid gland, like producing and releasing hormones. Most differentiated thyroid cancers, and papillary thyroid cancer in particular, don’t typically act in an aggressive way and aren’t unusual tumors, which means the prognosis is very good, says Dr. Tufano.

Medullary thyroid cancer doesn’t originate in the usual thyroid cells but in what are called “C cells.” These cells produce a hormone called calcitonin, which for other animals is used to decrease calcium in the bloodstream, says Dr. Tufano. (Humans don’t have that need, so they don’t serve a purpose for us.) About 1/4 of patients with medullary cancer have inherited the condition, says Steven I. Sherman, MD , chair of the Endocrine Neoplasia and Hormonal Disorders department at MD Anderson Cancer Center.