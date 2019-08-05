4 Simple Reasons to Avoid Qualcomm

For many years, Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) seemed like a rock-solid tech stock. Its chipmaking business, which generated most of its revenue, dominated the booming mobile chip market. Its licensing business, which reaped most of its profits, generated a steady stream of royalties from every smartphone maker in the world.

Qualcomm also constantly repurchased shares, and has paid a decent yield that's fluctuated between 2% and 5% over the past five years. Today Qualcomm trades at 16 times forward earnings and pays a forward yield of 3.5% -- which might look tempting to income investors. However, investors should avoid this stock for the moment, for four simple reasons.

A bear in front of a declining stock chart. More

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Its licensing business faces a gloomy future

During the third quarter Qualcomm's licensing (QTL) revenue fell 10% annually to $1.3 billion, or 26% of its non-GAAP revenues. The unit's EBT (earnings before taxes) fell 13% to $898 million.

Both figures rose from the second quarter, but the unit remains besieged by fines, regulatory probes, and OEMs, which claim that its royalty rates are too high. The QTL unit was already forced to lower its fees in China and fined in several markets, and now faces new FTC demands to lower its fees -- as well as the expiration of an interim deal with Huawei, which could cause the Chinese smartphone giant to suspend all future licensing payments.

2. Its chipmaking business isn't faring much better

Qualcomm's chipmaking (QCT) revenue declined 13% annually to $3.6 billion last quarter as smartphone sales slowed to a crawl. The unit's EBT also tumbled 17% to $504 million. Both figures also fell quarter-over-quarter. IDC expects smartphone shipments to decline another 2% this year, so that pressure won't cease anytime soon.

Qualcomm also faces fresh competition from first-party chipmakers like Huawei and Samsung, which use their own chips in select handsets, and cheaper chipmakers like MediaTek, which supplies chips for many lower-end smartphone makers.

Qualcomm investors breathed a sigh of relief when it settled its legal disputes with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) earlier this year, which resulted in Apple parting ways with Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and buying Qualcomm's 5G modems again. Unfortunately, Apple turned around and acquired most of Intel's 5G modem unit for $1 billion, indicating that Apple will eventually cut Qualcomm out of its supply chain. To make matters worse, the escalating trade war is pushing China to produce more domestic chips, which could eventually extend into the mobile chipset market.

3. Prioritizing buybacks over long-term growth

Back in 2016 Qualcomm made a bid for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), the largest automotive chipmaker in the world, to diversify its core businesses away from mobile devices. The deal collapsed last year due to a lack of interest from NXP's investors, regulatory resistance in China amid escalating trade tensions, and Broadcom's (NASDAQ: AVGO) hostile bid for Qualcomm knocking the deal off course.