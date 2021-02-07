4 skiers killed and 4 injured after triggering avalanche near Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake County Sheriff Search and Rescue crews respond to the top of Millcreek Canyon near Salt Lake City, Utah on February 6, 2021. Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP Images

The group of eight skiers were friends aged between 23 to 38.

An avalanche warning was issued by the Utah Avalanche Center on Saturday morning.

The survivors were able to dig themselves out, according to the Deseret News.

Four skiers have been killed and four injured after triggering an avalanche at Millcreek Canyon near Salt Lake City, said police.

The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake (UPD) said that the group of eight skiers were friends aged between 23 to 38 and had all been wearing avalanche beacons at the time of the incident.

The UPD told local media it received a faint distress call from one of the beacons at 11.40am.

According to the Deseret News, the survivors were able to dig themselves out and also uncover the others but it was too late.

An avalanche warning was issued by the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) on Saturday morning and was in place until earlier today.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson tweeted her tribute as did the UAC. The Governor of Utah, Spencer Fox also paid his respects.

He said: "This is a terrible tragedy and our prayers go out to the victims and families involved. We are grateful to the first responders and others who engaged in this rescue and recovery effort. With avalanche danger high right now, please exercise extreme caution."

The victims have not yet been named and search and rescue teams from several agencies are continuing work to recover the bodies.

The BBC added that there had been a smaller landslide in the area on Friday but no-one had been injured. This is the state's third fatal avalanche this year after a snowboarder died on January 3 and a skier on January 30, according to the Utah Avalanche Center.

It is the deadliest in the US since 2014 when six climbers were killed on Mount Rainier in Washington, The New York Times noted.

