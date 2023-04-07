4 SLO County residents arrested in drug bust that netted $15,000 in meth, fentanyl

Four San Luis Obispo County residents were arrested Wednesday during a narcotics investigation led by the Sheriff’s Office that netted $15,000 in illegal drugs, the agency said in a news release.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit was conducting surveillance at the Budget Inn Motel in the 1000 block of Olive Street in San Luis Obiso, the news release said, when detectives saw four people arrive in a vehicle and enter a room.

Detectives recognized two of the people as being on probation with active probation violation warrants, at which point they contacted the subjects and searched the motel room and vehicle.

Detectives seized approximately 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine, 3.4 ounces of fentanyl and a loaded Glock-style ghost handgun, meaning the identifying serial number had been removed.

“The street value, if the controlled substances were sold by the gram, would be approximately $15,000,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

Four people were arrested: Emma Raeann Leal, 24, of Nipomo; Serena Lynn Bishop, 42, of Oceano; Austin James Ross, 38, of San Luis Obispo; and Jennifer Dennine Wilder, 50, of Paso Robles.

Leal was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale of a controlled substance, while Bishop was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale of a controlled substance, committing a felony while on bail and a Post Release Community Supervision violation warrant.

Ross was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while armed and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Wilder was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while armed, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a probation violation warrant.

All four suspects are currently booked in County Jail.