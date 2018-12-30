4 Social Security Changes That Could Impact Your Take-Home Pay in 2019

Social Security is our nation's most important social program. Each month, nearly 63 million people receive a traditional Social Security benefit check (i.e., not including Supplemental Security Income), of which roughly 70% are retired workers. Of these aged beneficiaries, more than 3 out of 5 are reliant on Social Security for at least half of their income. Without this program and the guaranteed income it provides to eligible beneficiaries, the elderly poverty rate would likely soar.

How will the 2019 Social Security changes impact your wallet?

But it's also a program that's constantly changing. Each and every year, many of the prevailing metrics that guide the Social Security program adjust, whether it be to match the inflation rate, the National Average Wage Index, or some similar measure. In just a few days, four Social Security changes could affect your take-home pay.

A senior man counting a fanned pile of cash bills in his hands. More

Image source: Getty Images.

1. The most robust cost-of-living adjustment in seven years

Arguably the most exciting aspect of the calendar change is that most Social Security recipients will see their benefit checks rise by 2.8% in 2019. This "raise" is officially known as a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), and it's been calculated since 1975 by analyzing price changes in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W.

Here's how it works: The average reading of the CPI-W during the third quarter (July through September) of the previous year acts as the baseline, while the average reading of the CPI-W during the third quarter of the current year acts as the comparison. If this average reading rises year over year, thereby signaling inflation, beneficiaries receive a COLA in the upcoming year that's commensurate with the percentage increase, rounded to the nearest 0.1%. In the rare event that prices fall (known as deflation), then benefits remain static. They cannot decline due to deflation.

In 2018, Social Security's COLA came in at 2.8% thanks to a third-quarter rally in crude oil prices to a four-year high, as well as strong shelter inflation (e.g., higher rental rates). For the average retired worker, this will add about $40 to their monthly benefit check.

However, approximately 2 million people, many of which are low income, aren't going to see an extra dime in benefits in 2019 despite this robust COLA. That's because these folks have been protected by the hold harmless clause for much of this decade. With these roughly 2 million beneficiaries still trying to catch up to the standard Medicare Part B premium of $135.50 in 2019, the entirety of their COLA could go to Part B premium increases.

Two Social Security cards lying atop a fanned pile of hundred dollar bills. More