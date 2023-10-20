4 Sorority Sisters Killed in Crash by Speeding BMW Driver: Cops
Four Pepperdine University sorority sisters were killed in a crash along a notorious stretch of highway in California. The crash happened along what's known as “Dead Man's Curve” on the Pacific Coast Highway. The sorority sisters were standing on the side of the road when cops say a speeding driver of a BMW lost control. Niamh Rolston, Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams and Peyton Stewart were headed to a party when they were killed. Cops charged the driver, Fraser Bohm, with vehicular manslaughter.