These 4 Spring Home Renovations Will Help You Attract More Buyers

Feverpitched / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's still a sellers' market, but if you want to attract top dollar for your home, it's worth it to invest some funds upfront to make your home appeal to the most buyers. This spring, buyers will be looking for homes with certain interior and exterior upgrades.

Consider these four in-demand renovations before putting your home up for sale this season.

onurdongel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Create Home Office Space

With many people now working from home -- at least part time -- a space to put a home office is now a top priority for buyers, said Amber Shay, national VP of design studios at Meritage Homes.

"As work from home continues, homeowners may decide it's finally time to create a more permanent office setup," she said.

If you don't have a bonus room or natural home office space, you can get creative.

"One easy way to add office space to a home is by turning a closet into a small office," Shay said. "If you have an unused closet in your home, consider clearing it out and transforming it into a productive space to get work done. For homeowners without a viable closet option, you can add privacy screens to an existing room to divide your office space from the rest of the room. Look for cool partitions at the thrift store or make one yourself if you're feeling creative."

Showing prospective buyers how they can create an office space in your home can make it more appealing in an increasingly hybrid work world.

Helin Loik-Tomson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

DIY Private Areas

Open floor plans have been in style, but as more people work from home, there's an increasing need for private areas. If you have an open floor-plan home, consider making some adjustments to create more private spaces to appeal to buyers.

"Fortunately, there are cost-effective ways to create more private areas in an open-concept home," Shay said. "For example, use antique or vintage doors as room dividers. You can also use inexpensive metal or wood grid material to make screens for an easy and modular way to divide the room. One popular project I've seen is making inexpensive wood into interesting patterns that can separate rooms and add visual interest at the same time. Barn doors can also be made or inexpensively purchased to add high-end design and privacy to close off a space when desired."

Shutterstock.com

Add Bold Colors

Bold colors add a visual appeal that is attractive to many buyers. The best way to add some bold colors to your home is through paint, but you can get creative with how you do this.

"A fun, unique idea is to add color to the ceiling, otherwise known as the fifth wall," Shay said. "The ceiling is oftentimes forgotten, but can really add a lot of interest to a room. Some colors I recommend for ceilings are Sherwin Williams Peppercorn or Tricorn Black."

If you don't want to undertake painting, there are other ways to add bold colors to your home.

"Another popular way to add color to a room is through decorative accessories such as pillows, vases or botanicals," Shay said. "These can be found at nearly any home or discount store and can be easily swapped out through the seasons to provide a big design impact. Draperies are another way to incorporate bold colors that make a big impact on the overall look of the room. They provide texture and color, and can really set the mood of the room."

Artwork, whether purchased or made, is another creative way to add color to a room, Shay said.

herreid / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Upgrade Your Outdoor Spaces

When getting your home ready for sale this spring, it's important to focus on the exterior of your home just as much as the interior.

"The homebuyers' experience starts and ends on the outside," said Judy Chin of RE/MAX Villa Realtors in Edgewater, New Jersey. "For the spring home-selling season, homebuyers want to see a healthy and manicured green lawn, privacy fence for their pets and entertainment, extended patio or deck equipped with an outdoor kitchen/grill area, and of course, add mulch around blooming flowers."

"Take the time and work on the front yard's landscape by refreshing the front door with paint or replacing the front door," Chin continued. "Upgrade house number address signs/posts and add exterior home decor accessories. Refresh the exterior foundation with the proper coat of masonry paint and power wash the siding to give it new life. Every little bit helps to appeal to spring homebuyers!"

