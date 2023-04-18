4 St. Petersburg Uhuru members indicted in Russian influence case

TAMPA — A federal indictment unsealed Tuesday accuses four members of the St. Petersburg-based Uhuru movement of working on behalf of the Russian government in a campaign to sow discord, spread pro-Russian propaganda and influence local elections.

Omali Yeshitela, the longtime leader of the Uhuru Movement and the chairperson and founder of the African People’s Socialist Party, is among the defendants. Penny Joanne Hess, Jesse Nevel, and Augustus C. Romain Jr. — known as Gazi Kodzo — are also among the accused.

The four, all members of the African People’s Socialist Party, are accused of plotting with Russian nationals to act as agents of Russia in the U.S. Federal prosecutors say they worked with Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov, a Russian man who founded the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia, an organization funded by that country’s government.

Ionov was indicted last July, but has not been arrested as he resides in Moscow.

The indictment came eight months after FBI agents executed search warrants at several locations, including the Uhuru House in St. Petersburg.

Group members since then have denied working on behalf of Russia or committing any wrongdoing. They have accused the U.S. government of trying to silence them.

This is a developing story. Check back with Tampabay.com for updates.