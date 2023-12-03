4 stabbed to death, including girl, 11, and boy, 12, by relative fatally shot by NYPD cops outside burning Queens home

A crazed killer stabbed four relatives to death, including an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, and then wounded two NYPD cops before they fatally shot him outside his family’s burning Queens home Sunday morning, police said.

Cops raced to the home on Beach 22nd St. near Elk Drive in Far Rockaway about 5:10 a.m. after a young girl called 911 to say her cousin was “killing her family members,” NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said.

The cousin was visiting from the Bronx, police said.

“This scene was chaos,” said Patrick Hendry, president of the Police Benevolent Association, the NYPD’s largest union. “Multiple victims, a house on fire and a madman on a rampage.”

When two uniformed cops arrived at the home, which was tucked behind a long driveway, they saw a man carrying luggage as he walked out. “They engaged him in basically a casual conversation. ‘Hey, did you hear anything, do you know what’s going on?'” Maddrey said.

Within 10 seconds, the man nodded and pulled out a kitchen steak knife. “He immediately attacked both officers,” Maddrey said.

He stabbed one of the officers in the neck-and-chest area and the other in the head before one of them, a 28-year NYPD veteran, opened fire and fatally shot him, Maddrey said. Both officers were hospitalized but expected to recover.

Cops found an 11-year-old girl stabbed in front of the home. She died at Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

The killer, identified by cops as Courtney Gordon, 38, lit a living room couch on fire as he left so police couldn’t get into the home until firefighters extinguished the blaze, cops said.

Once inside, they found three more dead in two back bedrooms — a 12-year-old boy, a 44-year-old woman and a man in his 30s, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

Another victim, a 61-year-old woman, was stabbed multiple times and is in critical condition at Mount Sinai Queens, Kenny said.

“It seems to all be family relations,” he said of the victims.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

The killer had just one prior arrest, for a strangulation domestic violence case in the Bronx, cops said. Cops said they had never been called to the Far Rockaway home for any incidents involving Gordon in the past.

Cops were interviewing the quick-thinking girl who called 911 at the 101st precinct stationhouse. “They may be able to shed some light on what occurred,” Kenny said.