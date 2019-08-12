These 4 Stocks Are Scoring Multiple Street Upgrades

The tide is turning for these four stocks, according to the Street’s latest activity. These four stocks have received multiple analyst upgrades recently. Given that analysts usually reiterate recommendations, upgrades are a clear sign of increasing confidence in a company’s outlook. And when more than one analyst makes such a bold move, it’s time to pay attention. With this in mind, let’s take a closer look at four stocks showing particularly bullish signals from the Street right now:

Lyft Inc (LYFT)- the light is changing from yellow to green

Analysts are beginning to change their tune on ride-sharing stock Lyft. Despite the company’s 'awkward' IPO, bitter rivalry with market-leader Uber Technologies Inc (UBER), and current loss-making status- there is still much to celebrate about Lyft says the Street.

“We are upgrading LYFT shares to Outperform from Neutral after Lyft exhibited in 2Q19 many of the indicators we had been looking for to get more positive on the story” cheered Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives (a 5-star analyst according to TipRanks) on August 7.

He made the call after Lyft reported better than expected active riders, revenue per active rider, ridership, and profitability in its latest earnings report. This “was a major step in the right direction in our opinion towards gaining much needed Street credibility” commented Ives post-report.

“Where we once viewed the domestic only nature of Lyft as a detractor, we are beginning to view it as more of a near-term benefit given the execution we are seeing from Lyft in the field around key metrics, as the competitive dynamics domestically are much stronger than they are internationally” the analyst told investors.

In particular, Ives noted better operating leverage and a clearer path to profitability. “2018 turns into the peak loss year as Lyft sees y/y improvement in EBITDA losses, a year earlier than expected” he noted. As a result this top analyst bumped up his Lyft price target to $75 from $67 on higher estimates/ multiples.

Indeed, on the earnings call, Lyft CFO Brian Roberts suggested that higher prices "will accelerate Lyft’s path to profitability, and further, we believe these price adjustments reflect an industry trend.”

Overall Lyft shows a Moderate Buy analyst consensus. That’s with another recent upgrade from Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell (a 4-star analyst). He boosted Lyft to Hold from Sell, while raising his price target $8 to $60 post-earnings.

FMC Corp (FMC)- putting patent expiry fears to rest

If you haven’t heard of this niche stock before, welcome to an intriguing investing opportunity. FMC offers specialty Crop Protection Chemical exposure (~90% of sales, primarily herbicides and insecticides). Although the company currently licenses technology from larger developers, it is now hoping to develop its own Active Ingredients (AI’s) after snapping up DD Crop Protection’s assets.

“Given that FMC has key process and formulation patents that protect Rnaxypyr and Cyazypyr through 2025+, along with its well-built infrastructure and option on selling AIs to competitive third parties, our initial fears of competitive generic products are well put to rest” celebrated top RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan (a 5-star analyst) on August 9.