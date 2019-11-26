4 Stocks Warren Buffett and David Rolfe Agree On

According to the Aggregated Portfolio of Gurus, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, four stocks that Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) and David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Partners both own as of the third quarter are Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).





Background

Buffett and co-manager Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) seek long-term capital appreciation through a four-criterion investing approach that identifies good companies at fair prices. The Buffett-Munger Screener, a GuruFocus Premium feature, lists the companies that have a business predictability rank of at least four stars, strong competitive advantages, no meaningful long-term debt and an attractive price-earnings-to-growth ratio.

Likewise, Rolfe's Wedgewood seeks companies with a dominant product with little or no substitutes, a sustainable level of earnings growth, a high return on equity without the use of excessive debt and a strong, shareholder-oriented management team.

Rolfe said in his third-quarter shareholder letter that he sold his longtime holding in Berkshire, having trimmed the position over the past several quarters.

The Wedgewood manager said in his second-quarter shareholder letter that Berkshire started becoming too large and that the conglomerate's "cash drag" has impeded Wedgewood's goal to achieve a 10% growth rate. Rolfe than further underscored in his third-quarter shareholder letter that Berkshire's $125 billion cash hoard continues to impede Wedgewood's growth.

Apple

Berkshire and Wedgewood have a combined holding of 35.85% in Apple as of third quarter-end according to the Aggregated Portfolio. Both Berkshire and Wedgewood have Apple as their largest holding: Buffett's conglomerate owns 248,838,679 shares, occupying 25.96% of the equity portfolio, while Rolfe's firm owns 498,382 shares, occupying 9.89% of the equity portfolio.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant designs consumer electronic products like the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. GuruFocus ranks Apple's profitability 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and operating margins that outperform 96.37% of global competitors despite contracting approximately 3.4% per year on average over the past five years.

