4 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Follow Amid Recession Fears

We’ve used TipRanks’ Top Analysts Stocks tool to search our database for the best stocks to buy in today’s highly volatile markets. While looking for investments with strong prospects for high growth and returns, we found companies with support from some of Wall Street’s top analysts.

So, let’s get to it. Here are four stocks that analysts believe have potential to bring in high profits for investors, even as recession fears mount. All four show indications of being undervalued in prevailing market conditions and show a high upside.

Amazon Stock Could Surge Back to $2,300

E-commerce titan Amazon (AMZN) is down more than 12% from its peak above $2,000 in the first half of July. The slip does not indicate anything fundamentally wrong with the stock, however; for the most part, Amazon shares have simply been caught up in the general selling that has characterized recent weeks.

The most important thing to realize about Amazon is that, despite the 1.15% earnings miss in the last quarter, the company showed a strong revenue beat; the $63.4 billion was higher than the $62.5 billion expected, 16.8% higher than Q1, and 20% higher than the year-ago quarter. The revenue gains come after Amazon spent $800 million during Q2 streamlining warehouse services and product delivery as part of a successful effort to ensure standard one-day shipping for all Prime customers. In short, Amazon prioritized sales growth over margins, accepting lower net earnings as the near-term cost of higher gross revenues.

As investors digest that, the stock is likely to recover. 4-star analyst Scott Mushkin of Wolfe Research writes of Amazon’s Q2 and future prospects: “AMZN’s quarter clearly demonstrated that there is a demand elasticity for faster shipping, and the difference between 1-day and 2day can be significant for customers. Our research suggests that this is particularly true for faster-turning consumable items, which represents a relatively underpenetrated $1.5 trillion market and a meaningful area of long-term growth for Amazon… AMZN has outperformed the market so far this year and our research suggests that it should continue to outperform for the remainder of 2019.”

In line with this bullish long-term view, Mushkin sets a Buy rating on AMZN shares, with a price target of $2,300, suggesting an upside of 30%. (To watch Mushkin's track record, click here)

Mushkin's outlook matches well with Amazon’s consensus rating, a Strong Buy based on a unanimous 30 buys, and an average price target of $2,283. Shares of Amazon are currently priced at $1,762, so the stock has an upside potential of 29%. (See AMZN's price targets and analyst ratings on TipRanks)