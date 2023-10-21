4 students charged with felonies in mass violence threats against NC schools

Lexington Police have charged four students with felonies in connection with six threats of mass violence made over social media this month against schools and school staff members.

Police on Friday announced the latest arrest, of a 15-year-old Lexington High student, and urged parents to monitor their teens’ social media use and report concerns to school administrators and school resource officers.

“We take all circumstances of threats on our educational campuses very seriously,” Lexington Police Chief Robby Rummage said in a statement on Facebook. “Our students don’t deserve to live in fear or continue to have their school days disrupted.”

In early October, separate threats of violence were posted on various social media platforms, according to a Lexington Police Department news release. Police haven’t disclosed what the threats involved but said they were made against Lexington High School, Lexington Middle School and two middle school staff members.

Police previously announced charges against two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old.

All four attend Lexington High and were charged with felony communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property, police said. One of the 14-year-olds also was charged with two counts of misdemeanor communicating threats against middle school staff members.

Rummage also said anyone with information about the threats can call 911 or the Lexington Area Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 336-243-2400.