4 students charged when guns found in backpack in middle school classroom, SC cops say

Four students are facing charges after a backpack holding three handguns was found in an eighth grade classroom, according to South Carolina officials and local news outlets.

School officials received a report on the morning of Monday, May 16, that a student at Sedgefield Middle School in Goose Creek, South Carolina, about 100 miles southeast of Columbia, was on campus with a weapon, according to a message sent to parents that day.

Police officers responded to the school and found three weapons in a backpack, according to the message from the school principal.

“The weapons were confiscated without incident,” the message said. “We are following all procedures as outlined by the District’s policies to address this matter, with support from law enforcement.”

Officials told WCBD that witnesses said they saw one student showing a handgun on the school bus in the morning, and on school grounds, students passed a bag holding the guns between them before they put it in one student’s backpack.

A seventh-grade student told WCIV that she’d heard rumors about guns at school before.

“I’ve heard of other kids bringing weapons and threatening the school, to shoot it,” she told the news outlet.

Three students were sent to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia and a fourth was released to the custody of a guardian, according to WCBD.





Safety agent ‘slashed’ trying to protect teacher at elementary school, NYC mayor says

Middle schooler suspended after telling teacher about gun in backpack, TX officials say

Prom after-party erupts in gunfire, sending two to hospital, South Carolina cops say