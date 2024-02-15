4 students shot outside Atlanta high school

Four students leaving an Atlanta high school were wounded Wednesday when someone opened fire on them from a vehicle, the school district said.

The students were shot at the lower campus parking lot outside Benjamin E. Mays High School shortly after dismissal, Atlanta Public Schools said. None of the four had injuries that were considered life-threatening, according to the district.

“Atlanta Public Schools Police Department and Atlanta Fire Rescue immediately responded to the situation, and all victims were transported to the hospital and confirmed to have non-life-threatening injuries. No other students, faculty, or staff were injured,” the district said in a statement.

Police at the lower campus parking lot outside Benjamin E. Mays High School. (11Alive)

All events at the school were canceled, the district said, and the shooting is under investigation. Atlanta police said the school district, which has its own police department, is the lead agency in the incident.

"The safety and security of our students and staff are paramount," the district said.

Authorities did not immediately provide a description of the vehicle used in the shooting.

In May, there was a shooting near the school campus that left a 16-year-old dead, but it happened when school was not in session at around 2:30 a.m., during what was described by the district as an unauthorized gathering by a school driveway.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com