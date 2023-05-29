4 Sunday shootings leaves 1 dead, several injured across Dayton

Dayton police are staying busy this Memorial Day, investigating four shootings that happened in one day.

A panicked 911 call came in around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday from a home on Vina Villa Avenue, right off Gettysburg Avenue.

“Somebody’s down on the ground. I got my kids in the bathroom,” the 911 caller told dispatchers.

A holiday gathering ended in an argument and gunfire. Two men in their 60s were hit and police arrested another man, also in his 60s, for the shooting.

About five hours later, police opened another shooting investigation after two 19-year-olds walked into Kettering Health Dayton shot. Officers learned that the shooting happened in the area of Oakridge Drive and Delphos Avenue. At this time, police haven’t arrested anyone in connection to this shooting.

Officers are also looking into a 45-year-old who was shot on Robeson Place early Sunday morning, but the incident with the most victims happened just over an hour later on Steele Avenue.

“She said there were like 30 to 40 shots being fired,” one 911 caller said.

Officers came to Steele Avenue near Pierce Street around 4:30 a.m., but all of the victims had scattered.

An eyewitness told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell what he saw.

“The guy in the car was yelling that they guy behind him had been shot,” the eyewitness said.

Campus police at Miami Valley Hospital said they had three people walk in with gunshot wounds. It’s now believed another victim died in his car.

“We heard a real loud crash, like a ‘Boom.’ I look over and see a car halfway into my van,” Nathan Lee said.

Lee lives about three blocks from the shooting scene on Steele Avenue. He woke up at 5 a.m. Sunday to see that a man crashed his car into Lee’s van that was parked on the curb.

“It was truly crazy,” Lee said.

The impact drove it into a power pole, knocking out power to the neighborhood and the driver was dead. Police and neighborhood residents think he lost control after being involved in the Steele Avenue gunfire.

“There was a bullet hole in the windshield and I do believe there were shell casings inside the vehicle. So it was a back-and-forth thing,” Lee said.



