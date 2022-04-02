4 suspected in gunpoint robbery at Bellingham 7-11 for cash, cigarettes, lottery tickets

Bellingham Police arrested four people after two of them reportedly robbed the Alabama Street 7-11 at gunpoint for cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets. Police are now checking to see if Wednesday’s robbery was related to similar crimes in the region.

Jabez Sinclair Singleton, 18 of Thomasville, N.C.; Joshua Joe Whitney, 31 of Everett; and Alexander T. Hughes, 18 of Seattle; were booked into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday, March 30, on suspicion of first-degree robbery and third-degree theft. Singleton also is suspected of possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm under the age of 21.

Jail records show Singleton is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail, while bail was set at $20,000 for Hughes and $15,000 for Whitney.

An unidentified 17-year-old female from Auburn also was booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery and third-degree theft, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Friday night.

Officers were called at 3:29 a.m. Wednesday for the report of the robbery at the 7-11 in the 2400 block of Alabama Street, Murphy reported.

They arrived to find the frightened cashier, who reported having a gun pointed directly in his or her face, according to Murphy.

Police reviewed the store’s security video footage, which showed the two suspects who had entered and robbed the store leaving on foot, Murphy reported. Video also showed a light-colored Volkswagen Beetle driving from the scene after the robbery.

Officers had noted the Beetle turning abruptly onto East Connecticut Street and were able to follow it on Xenia Street before making a stop near Roosevelt Elementary School with the assistance from Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies, according to Murphy. Singleton, Whitney, Hughes and the juvenile female were all in the car and were arrested at that time.

Murphy reported that subsequent interviews and investigation revealed:

▪ Singleton and Hughes went into the 7-11, where Singleton pointed his handgun at the cashier and demanded cash and e-cigarettes.

▪ When Singleton was told the store did not have e-cigarettes, he demanded regular cigarettes and some scratch lottery tickets.

▪ While the cashier was handing the items over, Hughes went behind the counter and collected the lottery tickets and at least two cartons of cigarettes.

▪ Singleton kept the gun pointed at the cashier until he and Hughes left the store on foot.

▪ Traffic cameras also showed the Beetle leaving the area. Whitney was driving the car when officers stopped it.

▪ Whitney gave permission to search the car, and police found the stolen items as well as Singleton’s gun.

▪ Singleton admitted the gun was his, “but other than cursing profusely and using racial slurs, he declined to provide any further information,” Murphy said. Hughes and Whitney were courteous and polite with police.

The total amount stolen was approximately $400, though Murphy said an exact amount of cash taken from the till has not yet been verified.

“Officers received information that a similar robbery was committed in Lake Stevens and Everett. Both of those agencies have been contacted and provided suspect information,” Murphy wrote.