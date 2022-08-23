4 suspects ages 16-21 robbed several people at gunpoint at Ocean Springs motel, sheriff says

Four suspects ages 16 to 21 are in custody following a series of armed robberies at Motel 6 in Ocean Springs .

Jeremy Jordan, 21, Brandon Ruffin, 19, and Jashawn Mobley, 16, all of Hattiesburg, and Talyn Geis, 21, of Vancleave, are held at in the Jackson County jail with no bond, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Tuesday in a press release.

Each suspect faces six armed robbery charges.

The release said deputies Monday responded to a call of shots fired at the Motel 6 on Cook Road, just off of Interstate 10, around 9:30 p.m.

Ezell said several people at the motel reported they were robbed at gunpoint before the suspects drove off.

Marcia Hill, communication relations liaison for the sheriff’s department, said the shots were fired before deputies responded to the scene. It was not clear if anyone was hurt.

Witnesses described the vehicle the suspects were driving to deputies and Ocean Springs Police found the car with the suspects inside a short while later.

All of the stolen items were recovered from the car, along with four handguns, two assault rifles and 80 grams of cocaine, Ezell said. More than $500 was seized from the suspects.

At the time of the incident, Mobley was out on bond on an accessory to murder charge in Hattiesburg and will be charged as an adult in the armed robbery case. Jordan was on parole for a previous shooting in Hattiesburg and was additionally charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team, MET, will handle the drug investigation.