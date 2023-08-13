4 suspects arrested, accused of armed kidnapping, Orange County deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said four people were arrested in an armed kidnapping incident.

Deputies said they responded to Barnett Place around 2:10 p.m. Saturday for a woman in her 40s who knocked on a door and pleaded for help, saying she had been held against her will.

The woman said she had escaped from a nearby property.

Deputies found her with minor injuries.

On Sunday, investigators said 37-year-old Monica Latresis Reed, 19-year-old Damon Andrew Tromp, 21-year-old Kevin Rudolph Holmes and 39-year-old Cortez Marenso Bernard Jackson were taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects are being charged with armed kidnapping and false imprisonment with a weapon. Reed also faces an aggravated battery charge for allegedly pistol-whipping the victim.

