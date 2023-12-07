4 suspects arrested in Bernardo Pantaleon's death. Here's everything to know

Phoenix police have arrested four suspects this week who were connected to the first-degree murder of Bernardo Pantaleon in late November.

A police investigation revealed that three of the suspects were associated with a Phoenix-area gang. Pantaleon's family members said they believed the killing was a hate crime because of the victim's sexuality.

Here's what to know about the victim and the deadly incident.

When was Bernardo Pantaleon's body found?

On Nov. 26 at about 12:30 p.m., Phoenix police responded to Mountain View Park near Seventh and Cinnabar avenues. A passerby stated they had found an unresponsive man.

When police arrived, they found a man, later identified as 30-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon, on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police investigation showed Pantaleon had been shot multiple times and that his body was mutilated.

Bernardo Pantaleon, in the words of his family and friends

Pantaleon's friends and family said they believed he was a victim of a hate crime because of his sexuality and the brutal nature of his death. Anai Pantaleon said her cousin embraced and loved who he was by wearing glamorous clothing and by letting his hair grow out.

"He was brutally attacked and there was a trail of blood all over where they had found him ... He couldn't make it," Anai Pantaleon said.

Bernardo Pantaleon, 30, was found dead on Nov. 26, 2023, at Mountain View Park in north Phoenix. Phoenix police said in court records that he had multiple gunshot wounds and other significant injuries.

The loss was tough for the family, they said. Pantaleon served as a rock for those he loved, especially his three siblings after they lost their parents when they were younger.

Anai Pantaleon said he also had a fondness for elderly people and looked after them often.

"Bernardo used to take care of older people, that was his job," Pantaleon said. "People who knew him would contact him like, 'Hey, can you come and watch my mom,' and that's what he used to do."

He had an especially close relationship with his grandmother, who has been very distraught about losing him, not sleeping or eating since learning of his death, family members said.

"He was always there for my grandmother since my grandmother can't walk," Anai Pantaleon said.

Who is suspected of killing Bernardo Pantaleon?

On Saturday, Phoenix police arrested Leonardo Santiago, 21 Manuel Carrasco, 21, and Jose Rodriguez, 20, at police headquarters after they say all suspects confessed to the murder. The three men were also charged fwith crimes against the dead and assisting a street gang.

The suspects were believed to be associated with the North Side 15th Avenue Street gang, police said.

A fourth man, Christopher Ibarra, 21, was arrested at the QuikTrip at Cactus and Cave Creek roads. He also was booked on first-degree murder charges.

On Nov. 30, Pantaleon's family received photos on Instagram of his mutilated body, and another of an unknown person flipping their middle finger with the body in frame, according to court documents.

A profile visible in one of the photos lead the police to Santiago, and later to the group chat where Santiago, Calderon and Rodriguez orchestrated Pantaleon's death, court documents state. The chat contained messages that made derogatory remarks about Pantaleon's sexuality and that gay people were "not allowed in the north side."

Court documents also show Ibarra confessed in an interview that he knew about the shooting but didn't do anything about it even though he knew it was the wrong.

Court documents reveal that Ibarra knew about the social media group chat that planned the killing of Pantaleon.

Ibarra also said he saw the photos of a bloodied Pantaleon's body, even going as far as identifying two of the other suspects, according to court documents. Ibarra also denied sending any photos to Pantaleon's family.

What suspects tell police once they were questioned by police

Santiago initially denied killing Pantaleon, but he eventually told police he did so because of an unwanted advance that made him uncomfortable, according to court records. He later tried to change his story and blame an unknown third person, records show.

Records indicate that Santiago told police that he was present when Pantaleon was mutilated, claiming that it was one of the co-defendant's ideas. Court records do not specify which co-defendant Santiago was referring to but state that the claim was contradicted by the individual during their police interview. Another unspecified co-defendant told police that Santiago was responsible for killing Pantaleon, according to court documents.

Both Calderon and Rodriguez said they knew Santiago had planned to kill Pantaleon, according to court documents. They told officers they had discussed how the killing would happen and that photos and video had been shared.

Calderon and Rodriguez said Santiago had reached out to them after the incident seeking help, according to court records.

Rodriguez told police that Calderon and Santiago desecrated Pantaleon's body, according to court records. Calderon said he used a knife to do so.

Court records show that Rodriguez said he received photos from Santiago but denied sending them to the family even though it was his social media profile from which the pictures were sent.

Police did not provide details surrounding Ibarra's arrest or if he was a member of the North Side 15th Street gang.

Police said in the court documents that Pantaleon's death was shared on social media among gang members of the North Side 15th Avenue, which included celebration of the victim's death. The court documents said this kind of openness about the murder is consistent with gang culture.

How did the suspects plan the attack that killed Bernardo Pantaleon?

Court records show that a group chat on social media between members and associates of the North Side 15th Avenue street gang discussed robbing and killing Pantaleon. Investigators determined this in part because of certain aspects of the profile usernames and how the individuals repeatedly referred to themselves as a gang.

On Nov. 25, Santiago stated in the chat that he was going to get Pantaleon that night, according to court records. Other members of the chat, including Calderon and Rodriguez, repeatedly asked for updates and asked for photo and video proof, court records show.

Court records state that Santiago, Calderon and Rodriguez went back to the park nearly an hour after Pataleon was murdered, which is when his body was mutilated.

What's next for the suspects?

Rodriguez, Sanitago and Carrasco will have their next court date on Dec. 8, and Ibarra on Dec. 11.

Ibarra and Santiago were held on a $2 million bond, Carrasco on $1 million bond and Rodriguez on a $500,000 bond.

The Republic's Elena Santa Cruz, Aidan Wohl, and Dylan Wickman contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Bernardo Pantaleon death leads to 4 arrests. Here's what to know