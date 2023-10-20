4 suspects arrested in string of Garden Grove burglaries

Three women and one man were arrested for their alleged involvement in a series of residential burglaries in Garden Grove.

On Wednesday, Garden Grove police officers responded to a report of a residential burglary in progress in the 13000 block of Greentree Avenue after the homeowner captured two suspects on her surveillance footage attempting to break in.

When they arrived at the scene, authorities spotted a suspicious silver SUV leaving the neighborhood.

After conducting a traffic stop, police determined that the suspects in the car, identified as 41-year-old Catalina Ciucur, 57-year-old Ino Florea, 49-year- old Caludia Margel, and 45-year-old Nicolae Elena, matched the description of the suspects captured on the homeowner’s security footage.

Police allege that the four suspects may also be connected to a string of burglaries in Garden Grove and other neighboring cities.

All four were arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail where they await possible charges related to multiple residential burglaries.

