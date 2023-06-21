4 suspects identified in connection to theft of $60K worth of dirt bikes from Dayton family

Multiple suspects have been identified in connection to the theft of $60 thousand worth of dirt bikes from a Dayton family.

Dayton police were called to respond to a breaking and entering complaint on West Maplewood Avenue at 9:08 a.m., according to a Dayton police incident report.

In a 911 call obtained through a public records request, a woman reported that someone had broken into her garage and stolen six dirt bikes. Officers arrived on scene within 10 minutes of the call.

News Center 7 spoke to the woman Tuesday who said the dirt bikes are the most important items in her kids’ lives.

“This is all my kids care about. This is all they had,” Erika Fiessinger said.

After the initial 911 call, Fiessinger made six additional calls regarding the stolen bikes.

“I’ve been waiting on someone to call me and meet me at the house, they’re moving the dirt bikes right now. They’re driving with them on a trailer right now,” she told the dispatcher.

On Wednesday, Dayton police confirmed that one bike has been recovered and that four suspects have been identified. One juvenile has officially been charged in connection to the theft.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as more details become available.

