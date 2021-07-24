4 suspects sought in violent Makiki armed robbery, car theft

Jul. 24—Honolulu police are searching for suspects in connection with a brazen robbery in Makiki early today.

The robbery occurred on Piikoi Street at about 12 :15 a.m.

Police said two male suspects struck the victim in the head with a rifle and handgun at a residence, resulting in minor injuries.

The suspects and victim are known to one another.

Police said the assailants took the victim's car keys, cash and Apple AirPods from his pocket. They allegedly entered the victim's gold 2002 Toyota Camry with two female suspects and fled.

Police were called. Officers searched for the suspects and the Toyota that has a Hawaii license plate WCF 581 to no avail.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.