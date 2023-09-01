4 systems are swirling in the Atlantic, and new ones may form. What the forecast says

Four named rropical storm systems in the Atlantic are moving well off the United States coast and pose no threat to Florida.

But forecasters are keeping their eye on a system of low pressure northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands they say will form into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next two days.

The system is moving west at 10 to 15 mph into the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane center is also tracking a tropical wave that is expected to move off the west coast of Africa over the weekend. It has a 50% chance for tropical storm development over the next week, forecasters say.

“Environmental conditions are conducive for some gradual development of this system during the early and middle parts of next week, and a tropical depression could form while it moves westward to west-northwestward over the eastern and central portions of the tropical Atlantic,” the National Hurricane Center said in a Friday advisory.

Meanwhile, what was Hurricane Idalia, which hit the Big Bend region of Florida earlier this week, is now Tropical Cyclone Idalia — and could bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda on Saturday, federal forecasters said.

The other systems in the Atlantic — Hurricane Franklin, Tropical Storm Jose and Tropical Depression Gert — are all heading east out to sea, according to the hurricane center.