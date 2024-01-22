4 takeaways about Durham Public Schools paycheck issues causing chaos

As another week starts in Durham Public Schools, the Board of Education met in private in a downtown board room to discuss paycheck problems that derailed school activities last week.

Many classified staff — including bus mechanics, physical therapists, cafeteria workers and groundskeepers — skipped work last week, plunged into a financial panic over whether they’ll get to keep raises promised last year.

Neither teachers nor bus drivers were directly affected, but some drivers chose not to drive their routes in solidarity.

That has prompted confusion since Wednesday, as school officials urge parents to figure out how to get their kids to and from school each day.

Here are the four top takeaways so far:

The salary issues are complicated

Employees were expecting raises approved in 2023 to take effect at the start of this school year.

The raises didn’t start showing up until October, although the pay bumps were promised to be retroactive.

Paychecks are monthly but were expected to vary dramatically over the past four months, with the raises, retroactive pay, holiday bonuses and new benefits selections all affecting the numbers workers saw on their pay stubs.

“We’re not going to have consistent checks for a while,” school board member Natalie Beyer warned in an October board meeting. “I feel like we can’t overcommunicate that.”





But some workers may not be getting raises after all. The district said in mid-January that accounting errors had occurred and some classified staff had been overpaid for months.

A spokesperson said 1,300 employees were being reclassified and would be paid according to their experience solely with Durham Public Schools. Pay steps used to also count relevant experience from the private sector and other school districts.

What that means: Five years of experience with DPS and five years of experience with a private school previously placed someone on Step 10. Now the same employee would be on Step 5, potentially erasing hundreds or thousands of dollars from monthly paychecks.

The Durham Public Schools central office building on Cleveland Street, photographed on Tuesday, Apr. 20, 2021, in Durham, N.C.

Rally planned ahead of school board meeting

“School employees are very upset, and they should be,” Durham Association of Educators President Symone Kiddoo said in a video statement released Thursday. “The disrespect has been felt by all staff, not just the classified workers whose pay was affected.”

Kiddoo said some workers have made big financial decisions tied to the expected raises, like buying a new car.

The association, which has no collective bargaining power under North Carolina law, is not yet calling for a work stoppage.

It is, however, calling for a rally on Thursday ahead of the regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Supporters are asked to gather at 5:30 p.m. at 2107 Hillandale Road.

No agenda has been published for the meeting, but public comment is traditionally allowed.

The association has three core demands: no clawbacks of money already paid; no changes to January paychecks; and greater transparency and a seat at the table during decision-making.

DPS financial officer suspended

The district’s chief financial officer, Paul LeSieur, was suspended with pay last week, a spokesperson confirmed.

LeSieur remains suspended as of Monday. He has been with DPS since 2010.

Superintendent Pascal Mubenga has apologized repeatedly to staff and parents.

Mubenga is meeting with transportation employees at noon Monday.

He has been in his role since 2017.

Pascal Mubenga receives applause after being sworn in as the new superintendent of Durham Public Schools in by District Court Judge Shamieka L. Rhinehart on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Durham, NC.

School district launches investigation

The school district stopped answering questions about the matter last week, saying an active investigation is underway by its attorneys at Tharrington Smith

“Due to the sensitive and critical nature of this matter, we are not able to provide any further public statements to the media,” an emailed statement read

The school board met privately at 8 a.m. Monday to discuss the issues.

Media was barred .

The meeting was scheduled to last two hours, but stretched until 10:56 a.m.

The board had promised to release a statement after the meeting, but instead has pushed the statement back to 2 p.m.

A spokesperson said school board Chair Bettina Umstead will not take questions when the statement is issued.

Umstead shared a statement on Friday that said the board was “deeply concerned about the impact to our employees” and would “seek to find a resolution that honors our dedicated educators and balances our budget.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.