4 teen girls among 6 injured in mass shooting; 8-year-old boy shot in separate attack as 24 people struck by gunfire overnight in Chicago, 2 fatally

CHICAGO – Six people, including four teenage girls — the youngest of them 12 — were injured in a mass shooting late Saturday on the West Side.

Less than two hours later, an 8-year-old boy was injured in an unrelated shooting that left two people wounded, according to Chicago police.

Earlier in the night, a 16-year-old girl was shot.

The eight children were among 24 people shot, two fatally, from Saturday night into Sunday, according to Chicago police and records maintained by the Tribune.

Six people attending a party in the 5000 block of West Ohio Street in South Austin were shot around 11:40 p.m., according to a police media notification. They had been standing on a sidewalk in a group when “occupants in a dark-colored SUV fired shots” into the crowd, police said.

The injured were:

– A 15-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the head and a gunshot wound to her buttocks, and she was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

– A woman, 19, suffered a gunshot wound to the back, and she was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

– A 13-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks, and she was taken to Stroger in fair condition.

– A 14-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks, and she was taken to Stroger in fair condition.

– A 12-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, and she was taken by family members to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where she was listed in fair condition.

– A man, 25, arrived at Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was treated and released, police said.

In an unrelated attack about 1:05 a.m., an 8-year-old boy was one of two people shot in the 2000 block of West 83rd Street in the Gresham neighborhood, police said.

The child was in a moving vehicle with a 28-year-old man when someone in a black SUV opened fire at their vehicle. The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the back, and he was treated and released, police said.

The 8-year-old also was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his left leg, according to police. He had been listed in good condition.

A 16-year-old girl also was injured earlier Saturday night in an unrelated shooting.

The girl was shot in the right leg while sitting in the back seat of a moving car in the 7700 block of South Kingston Avenue in South Shore about 8:45 p.m. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Among other shootings:

– A man, 40, was shot as he walked in the first block of West 68th Street in Englewood at 3:38 a.m. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left leg and was listed in fair condition.

– A 45-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East 36th Street in the Bronzeville neighborhood at 3:19 a.m., police said. He was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center.

– One minute later, officers were called when a 25-year-old man was shot by someone he knew inside an apartment in the 6100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in the West Woodlawn neighborhood at 3:20 a.m. He had multiple gunshot wounds to his back and he was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he had been listed in critical condition, police said.

– A man, 19, was shot at 1:45 a.m. as he stood in an alley in the 300 block of North Mayfield Avenue in South Austin. Police said he was shot by one of two males who approachedhim on foot. He was hit in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he had been in good condition.

– A 44-year-old man was shot in the right leg after being involved in a fight in the 3700 block of West 65th Street in West Lawn at 11:44 p.m. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

– A woman, 27, and a man were shot about 11:25 p.m. in the 7600 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue in Chatham. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:18 a.m. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the right knee and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

– A 43-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the left knee and a graze wound to the body about 11 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Calumet Avenue in Bronzeville. The person was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

– A man, 48, was shot in the right foot at 9:50 p.m. after being involved in an argument in the 7000 block of South Carpenter Street in Englewood. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

– A man, 29, was shot in the chest at 7:48 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Laflin Street in Gresham. The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

– A 23-year-old man was shot in the abdomen at 6:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Michigan Avenue in Park Manor. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

