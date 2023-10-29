4 teenagers shot Saturday night after party in East Atlanta

ATLANTA - Four teenagers were shot Saturday night in the 3300 block of Glenwood Road on the East Lake Terrace area.

According to Atlanta police, two group of teenagers were in an argument at a house party prior to the shooting.

The groups separated after the argument and one of the groups was waiting for a MARTA bus when the other group came back and fired several rounds from a moving vehicle.

Two 15-year-old females were shot in their legs, a 16-year-old female was shot in the arm, and a 17-year-old male's arm was grazed by a bullet.

At this time, no one has been arrested.

