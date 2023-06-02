4 teens, 1 adult arrested in string of 8 Dallas aggravated robberies, police say

Five suspects, four of which are teens, have been arrested in a string of aggravated robberies from May, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Wednesday search and arrest warrants were executed by the department leading to the arrest of the five suspects. Four of the arrests were related to robberies and one was arrested for an unrelated weapons violation.

Handguns and a rifle were seized by police.

The following arrests were made:

15-year-old male, business robbery

16-year-old male, two counts of aggravated robbery of a business, aggravated robbery of an individual, two counts of business robbery, and robbery of an individual

16-year-old male, aggravated robbery of an individual, two counts of business robbery, robbery of an individual

16-year-old male, three counts of business robbery, robbery of an individual

24-year-old Laquavious McMath, unlawful carrying of a weapon

The eight robberies took place at the following dates and locations: