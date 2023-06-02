4 teens, 1 adult arrested in string of 8 Dallas aggravated robberies, police say
Five suspects, four of which are teens, have been arrested in a string of aggravated robberies from May, according to the Dallas Police Department.
On Wednesday search and arrest warrants were executed by the department leading to the arrest of the five suspects. Four of the arrests were related to robberies and one was arrested for an unrelated weapons violation.
Handguns and a rifle were seized by police.
The following arrests were made:
15-year-old male, business robbery
16-year-old male, two counts of aggravated robbery of a business, aggravated robbery of an individual, two counts of business robbery, and robbery of an individual
16-year-old male, aggravated robbery of an individual, two counts of business robbery, robbery of an individual
16-year-old male, three counts of business robbery, robbery of an individual
24-year-old Laquavious McMath, unlawful carrying of a weapon
The eight robberies took place at the following dates and locations:
May 3 at 4000 block of Cedar Springs Road, aggravated robbery of a business
May 3 at 2600 block of Throckmorton Street, aggravated robbery of an individual
May 7 at 4000 block of Cedar Springs Road, aggravated robbery of a business
May 15 at 3400 block of Oak Lawn Avenue, aggravated robbery of a business
May 18 at 4100 block of Cedar Springs Road, aggravated robbery of an individual
May 28 at 4300 block of Brown Street, aggravated robbery of an individual
May 28 at 3400 block of Oak Lawn Avenue, aggravated robbery of a business
May 28 at 4400 block of Lemmon Avenue, aggravated robbery of a business