4 teens accused of stealing car arrested after being tracked by Atlanta police air unit

Four teens accused of stealing a car were arrested after being tracked by the Atlanta Police Department’s Air Unit, Phoenix.

On April 7, around 5 p.m., authorities received reports of a stolen car in Stovall Stree SE.

While the victim was actively tracking their stolen vehicle in Cobb County, police spotted it heading towards Atlanta via the department’s air unit.

Officers in the air watched as the vehicle drove erratically through the city, crashing through a fence at one point to get away from police.

Eventually, the car stopped in the backyard of an apartment complex. Officers in the air watched as four teens fled from the vehicle.

When police on the ground arrived, they caught up with the four teens and arrested them.

The 16-year-old driver was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possessing tools to commit a crime, fleeing or attempting to elude and obstruction.

The three passengers, identified as 13 and 14-year-olds, were charged with obstruction.

None of the identities of the suspects have been released.

Police confirmed that the vehicle was recovered, and the arrests were made under an hour from when the car was stolen.

