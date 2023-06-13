4 teens, ages 13-19, charged in crime spree targeting food delivery drivers

Four teenagers, including a13-year-old, are accused of targeting delivery drivers in a weekend crime spree in Orange County.

In some cases, deputies say the suspects called in fake orders to set up the drivers.

According to the sheriff’s office, the first robberies occurred Friday to different pizza delivery drivers.

One driver was attacked around Texas Ave. and Americana Blvd. Deputies say the four suspects beat and robbed the driver, demanding his keys, before running away.

The next night, investigators say the group beat and robbed another driver near Limelight Circle.

Then, on Sunday, deputies were flagged down by another driver who said he had a gun pointed at his head and was pistol whipped while delivering near the same address.

Video from a Ring doorbell camera captured the last victim begging for help after he was beaten and carjacked.

All four suspects were caught Sunday when a deputy spotted the last victim’s stolen car.

According to the sheriff’s office, the group’s attacks were becoming “progressively more violent” before they were finally stopped.

The adults were identified as 19-year-old Devonte Johnson and 19-year-old Davontae Campbell.

Charges for all four of them include carjacking with a weapon, aggravated battery, and grand theft with charges pending from three other cases.

Employees of one local pizza restaurant said they’re now working with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to find better ways of protecting their drivers while they’re out on the road.

