4 teens arrested for 30k of damage at Central Florida elementary school, police say

Police have arrested four suspects charged with vandalism and other crimes that resulted in more than $30,000 of estimated damage at a Central Florida elementary school.

The Port Orange Police Department announced Tuesday it had been able to identify four people seen in video footage at Spruce Creek Elementary School damaging portable classrooms, storage sheds and smashing windows on the school’s main building on Sunday.

The suspects are a 16-year-old, 15-year-old and two 14-year-old boys, police say.

They have been charged with trespassing on school grounds, felony criminal mischief (vandalism) and burglary, police said.