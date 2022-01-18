4 Teens Arrested In Alleged Perris 'Sick Child' Scam: RSO

PERRIS, CA —Four teenagers were taken into custody after allegedly soliciting money to help a nonexistent medical condition, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reports.

Deputies at the RSO Perris Station received complaints about the suspects soliciting money at the intersection of Perris Boulevard and Nuevo Road in Perris for what they claimed was a child suffering from a rare tumor, the RSO said in a news release. On Friday, Jan. 14, the Perris Station’s Problem Oriented Policing Team conducted an investigation, which concluded that no such child existed, and the photo used on the sign was pulled from the internet.

Police seized the signs and the $589 collected by the suspects, RSO said. Davide Nistor and Ana Maria Dumitru, both 18 and from Anaheim, were arrested and sent to the Cois Byrd Detention Center for soliciting and theft by false pretenses. A 16 and 14-year-old involved were taken into custody and later released to child protective services.

Many people soliciting money with homemade signs are scammers, the RSO warned. Anyone who sees such a sign is asked to report it to their local police office.

