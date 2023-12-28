4 teens arrested for breaking into SC sheriff’s department gym. It’s not the first time

Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with two separate burglaries at the sheriff’s department gym in the Richland Mall, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, deputies responded to a burglary alarm at the R1 CrossFit Gym at 3400 Forest Drive, a facility that belongs to sheriff’s department. Deputies say they found Hannah Harder, 17, and Alexander Clement, 17, inside the gym on roller skates.

Both were arrested and charged with burglary, according to the sheriff’s department. They were taken to jail and released on a $15,000 bond.

Deputies say they also found a backpack full of burglary tools, which they say belonged to one of the teens.

Early Thursday morning, deputies were doing a property check at the same address when a burglary alarm was activated. According to the sheriff’s department, they found Timothy Walden, 17, and Kyle Livingston, 17, inside the same gym.

Deputies gave a K9 warning, and both surrendered. They were both taken into custody and charged with burglary.

“It’s sad that these young people made a bad decision to break into the Sheriff’s Department gym,” Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release. “Their Christmas and New Year’s will be spent at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Bad decisions will result in the Sheriff’s Department holding you accountable. A burglary charge is very serious.”

All four teens were charged as adults, the sheriff’s department said.

On Nov. 30, the sheriff’s department arrested four others for burglary at Richland Mall — Noah Twiggs, 19, Richard West, 19, Christopher Morris, 23, and a 17-year-old girl.

Deputies responded to the scene for a possible break-in, according to the sheriff’s department. When they arrived, there was a “suspicious” car near a door, where the four were detained while trying to leave.

An investigation found that the suspects, who authorities said called themselves “urban explorers,” had burglarized the same workout facility belonging to the sheriff’s department and stole items. They had a variety of burglary tools, the sheriff’s department said, including flashlights, a sledgehammer, a baseball ball, a knife and gloves

“These four people had no reason to do what they did,” Lott said in a news release. “When you break into another location that does not belong to you, there will be real consequences. This was not a good idea.”