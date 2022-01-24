4 teens arrested in connection with Anchorage shooting that left girl with life-threatening wounds

Jan. 24—Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting Friday night that seriously wounded a teenage girl, Anchorage police said.

Officers were called to the 500 block of North Bliss Street at 7:38 p.m. Friday and found a girl with gunshot wounds to her upper body, police wrote in an online statement. She was brought to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives identified four teens as suspects and brought them to the police department along with witnesses for questioning, the statement said. Nineteen-year-old Bernard Jordan, 18-year-old Michael Patrick and 18-year-old Sammy Phanhly were each charged with first-degree assault, misconduct involving weapons, reckless endangerment and eight counts of third-degree assault. Charges were forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice for a minor teen who was not named by police.

Police did not include additional information about the shooting.

"While the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation, detectives believe this was an isolated incident and not random," the statement said.