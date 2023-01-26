4 teens arrested in connection to Coolidge shooting that killed 14-year-old girl

Police

Four teenagers were arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl in Coolidge last week, according to the Coolidge Police Department.

The teenager, Miyka Crawford, was killed after her home was the target of a drive-by shooting on Jan. 19.

The four suspects were arrested on Tuesday — one man and the other three minors. Derek Manuel, 19, was arrested in Gilbert along with a 17-year-old boy. A 14-year-old girl was arrested at her family's home in Casa Grande and a 15-year-old boy was arrested in Scottsdale.

According to police, the four suspects entered Miyka's neighborhood just past midnight on Thursday before shooting more than a dozen bullets into Miyka's home. One of those bullets struck the girl in the head.

Miyka was taken immediately to Florence Anthem Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to police.

In an update last week, police said the car used in the drive-by shooting was located by detectives in Gilbert on Friday.

Manuel was booked into Pinal County Jail as the only suspect involved who was over 18. The other three teenagers involved were booked into the Pinal County Juvenile Detention Facility, according to police.

Authorities have requested charges of first-degree murder, drive-by shooting and multiple counts of aggravated assault be brought against all four suspects.

"We can only hope that by taking these four suspects off the streets that Miyka’s family will find some sort of comfort and peace," said Coolidge Police Chief Harry Grizzle in an update shared on the Coolidge police Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Teens arrested in Coolidge drive-by shooting death of 14-year-old girl